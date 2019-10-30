How does Andy Reid keep doing it? The analytics of Chiefs/Vikings.

It’s midweek so it’s time to focus on the weekend’s game with the Chiefs and Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels and Brian Murphy to do just that on today’s Purple Daily.

Coller and Sage open the show discussing just how Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid keeps having this level of success this far into his career (1:00). Vikings Law & Order comes back as Sage makes the case for the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl while Coller makes the case for the Vikings (20:00). We close the first hour of the show with our Journeyman QB of the Week and Sage giving Baker Mayfield some advice (37:00).

Brian Murphy joins Coller for the second hour and opens discussing the Vikings changing their culture in light of the Jayron Kearse arrest (47:00). Coller and Murphy are then joined by PFF’s Eric Eager to discuss the analytics of Chiefs/Vikings (64:00). We close today’s show discussing who has the better chance on Sunday (82:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can listen to just one segment take a listen to the second segment of today’s second hour when Pro Football Focuses Eric Eager joined the show to discuss the analytics of this weekends Chiefs v Vikings game.