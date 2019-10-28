Podcast

It’s a two team race for the NFC North. Picking apart the bad coaching decisions from the weekend.

By Jonathan Harrison October 28, 2019 4:34 pm

It was a weekend without Vikings football but it still did give us a plethora of terrible coaching decisions to break down and the NFC North is now a two team race.

Sage Rosenfels joins Matthew Coller for the first hour and we open discussing what Matt Nagy was doing yesterday (1:00). Coller and Sage then discuss how to handle the Jayron Kearse situation and Sage’s story of the FBI and the NFL (24:00). We close the hour with Sage discussing which team he favors to win the NFC North (37:00).

The second hour begins with Coller being joined by The Athletic’s Chad Graff to talk to discuss how the Vikings handle the Jayron Kearse situation and a look forward to the rest of the season (48:00). Phil Mackey comes in for some Monday Hot Routez (66:00). Coller closes the hour discussing some of the trades that have taken place and whether he sees the Vikings making any trades as the Trade Deadline approaches tomorrow (90:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment take a listen to the final segment of today’s first hour where Matthew Coller and Sage Rosenfels discussed who the favorite is for the NFC North now that it’s a race between the Vikings and the Packers.

Related Gallery

Assessing the Vikings’ 2019 draft at the midway point

The Minnesota Vikings selected 12 players in the 2019 draft and nine of them have appeared at least one game and seven have played in all eight games. Let’s have a look at the role…
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast