Making the case for both the Vikings & Eagles. Hot Routez returns!

This weekend’s game is still too close to call so Matthew Coller and Alex Boone spend a majority of the show making the cases for each of the teams in this weekend’s Vikings/Eagles game.

Coller and Boone open the show making the case for the Eagles in this Sunday’s matchup (1:00) before we transition to make the case for the Vikings (21:00). We close Hour One with our weekly Buy or Sell segment (41:00).

Judd Zulgad joins Coller and Boone for Hour Two and we open with everyone’s favorite segment, Hot Routez (47:00). Judd then makes the case for each of the teams in this weekend’s key NFC matchup (67:00) before we end today’s show asking Boone what some of the football terms he used means (82:00).