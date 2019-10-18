Previewing Lions/Vikings. What does the Vikings schedule now look like with Mahomes out?

We’re spending the final day of the week previewing the upcoming Vikings/Lions game and asking why the football gods took Patrick Mahomes away from us.

Matthew Coller is joined by Myron Medcalf for the opening hour today which they start off talking about the Patrick Mahomes injury (1:00) before moving on to Myron’s suggestion that Cousins should be a game manager (22:00). To close out the first hour Myron and Coller discuss the most intriguing game of the weekend that doesn’t include the Vikings (39:00).

Judd Zulgad takes Myron’s place in the second hour and opens previewing the Lions/Vikings game (50:00) before Jeff Riger, from 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, joins for the Lions perspective on the game (66:00). We close the hour with our final notes on the game this weekend and our predictions for the scores (82:00).

