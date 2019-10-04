Previewing Vikings/Giants. Is the way Zimmer handles Cousins causing problems in the locker room?

The final day of the week we’d normally jump all in on previewing the upcoming opponent but the amount of ‘frustration’ surrounding the Vikings keeps us talking about the drama and who’s to blame for it.

Matthew Coller is joined for the first hour by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf to discuss the drama around Stefon Diggs and the Vikings (1:00). Coller and Myron discuss how Zim’s handling of Cousins could be negatively effecting the locker room (20:00). To close out the first hour we preview the most interesting games of the NFL weekend (38:00).

Brain Murphy joins Coller for Hour Two and we open the hour talking with Charles McDonald of the New York Daily News about the Giants (49:00). Brian and Matthew close the show today discussing who’s to blame for the ‘frustration’ (68:00) and if someone will get fired if the Vikings lose on Sunday (84:00).