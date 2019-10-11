Should the Vikings pay Dalvin Cook?

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf is in to help us kickoff the Friday edition of Purple Daily then Judd Zulgad comes in to close out the week with Matthew Coller.

Myron and Coller open up the show discussing comments made about Kirk Cousins by his former teammate Zach Brown, who now plays for the Eagles, that weren’t flattering for the Vikings QB (1:00). Coller and Myron then dive into whether they would pay Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (20:00) before discussing whether Kevin Stefanski really is a Head Coaching Candidate (37:00).

Judd then comes in for Hour Two and opens discussing whether the Eagles focusing on stopping the Vikings run game would actually work in the Vikings’ favor (47:00). To close the show this week Coller and Judd talk about the NFL not overturning pass interference calls that should be overturned (68:00) and analyzing how the injury report is going to effect this weekend’s game (79:00).