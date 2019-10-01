Surprise level if Diggs asks for a trade? Alex Boone breaks down what went wrong with the offensive line.

The Vikings offensive line got handled on Sunday so we bring in our resident former offensive lineman Alex Boone to break down everything that went wrong.

Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin open up the show discussing if there is a possibility of Stefon Diggs getting trade (1:00). Alex Boone pops in early as Courtney picks the rest of the schedule for the Vikings (26:00). To wrap up Hour One Coller, Cronin, and Boone discuss why Zim needs to stay out of the offense if he wants it to succeed (43:00).

We finally breakdown what happened to the offensive line Sunday with Alex Boone telling us everything he noticed (48:00). Alex finishes going through everything he wrote down this week (65:00) before we close the show handing out our Week Four neckrolls (80:00).