The apology heard around the world and what does Diggs not practicing mean?

Stefon Diggs didn’t show up to practice for ‘Not Injury Related’ reason. Cousins is apologizing publicly to Thielen. Just another normal day for Purple Daily to breakdown everything Vikings.

Matthew Coller and Sage Rosenfels open the show discussing Diggs not showing up to practice (1:00). Coller asks Sage his thoughts on a starting QB apologizing to his wide receiver (21:00). Sage and Coller close out Hour One today with our Journeyman QB of the Week (35:00).

Judd Zulgad joins Matthew Coller to open up Hour Two to discuss Diggs and Cousins (52:00). Judd leaves as we’re joined by PFF’s Eric Eager to discuss the analytics of Kirk Cousins (68:00). To close the show we discuss the injury report that listed Diggs as Did Not Practice for ‘Not Injury Related’ reasons (88:00).