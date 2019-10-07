What does the win over the Giants mean? What should the offense look like going forward?

The Vikings beatdown the Giants yesterday in an impressive performance against another bad team so exactly did we learn? Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels and Judd Zulgad today to discuss what can be learned from that win yesterday.

Sage and Coller open the show today what the win means (1:00) before discussing the impressive depth the Vikings have on the defensive line (19:00). To close the first hour today Sage explains what exactly Deshaun Watson was saying when he was breaking down the Falcons in his post game press conference (37:00).

Judd Zulgad picks up where Sage left off in Hour Two discussing the Stefon Diggs situation (49:00) and what the offense should look like (71:00). Coller and Zulgad close today’s Purple Daily discussing some of the big losses we saw in the NFL yesterday (86:00).