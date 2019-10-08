What players could be targeted or traded at the deadline?

We’re breaking down trade ideas, benching ideas, and offensive line play today with Courtney Cronin, Alex Boone, and Matthew Coller.

We open the show with Coller and Cronin talking about if it’s possibly time to move Xavier Rhodes down the depth chart (1:00). Coller and Cronin then discuss trades the Vikings could and shouldn’t make (20:00) before ending the hour making an interesting comparison between Anthony Barr and Kirk Cousins (38:00).

Alex Boone comes in for hour two hot because of what he saw last night on Monday Night Football (48:00). Boone then joins in on the Xavier Rhodes conversation (73:00) before we close the show today handing out a lot of neck rolls (81:00).