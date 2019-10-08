Podcast

What players could be targeted or traded at the deadline?

By Jonathan Harrison October 8, 2019 4:59 pm

We’re breaking down trade ideas, benching ideas, and offensive line play today with Courtney Cronin, Alex Boone, and Matthew Coller.

We open the show with Coller and Cronin talking about if it’s possibly time to move Xavier Rhodes down the depth chart (1:00). Coller and Cronin then discuss trades the Vikings could and shouldn’t make (20:00) before ending the hour making an interesting comparison between Anthony Barr and Kirk Cousins (38:00).

Alex Boone comes in for hour two hot because of what he saw last night on Monday Night Football (48:00). Boone then joins in on the Xavier Rhodes conversation (73:00) before we close the show today handing out a lot of neck rolls (81:00).

Related Gallery

How can the Vikings get Kyle Rudolph involved?

With Kyle Rudolph struggling to get involved into the offense, how can the Vikings work him in more? Also, is Mike Hughes coming for Xavier Rhodes’ starting job?
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast