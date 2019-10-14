Where do the Vikings stand in the NFC? The model for offensive success for the Vikings?

It was another beat down by the Vikings yesterday against an NFC East team this team running the Eagles out of US Bank Stadium to a tune of a 38-20 score. Matthew Coller is joined by Chad Graff and Judd Zulgad to breakdown the Vikings’ fourth victory of the season.

Coller opened the show answering five questions he received off of that win over the Eagles (1:00). The Athletic’s Chad Graff joined to recap the win and Zimmer’s comments today (36:00) before we close the first hour today discussing Kirk Cousins getting in on the Turbo Snark craze (36:00).

Judd Zulgad joins for the second hour to rank where the Vikings stand among the top of the NFC (48:00). Zulgad and Coller then discuss whether yesterday is how the Vikings offense should operate going forward (63:00) before closing the hour talking about changes that might need to made on the offensive line despite, and in part because of, a good day yesterday (84:00).