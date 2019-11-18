Are you more excited or worried after yesterday’s result? Where does yesterday’s game rank in the Zimmer era?

The Vikings head into the bye week off an amazing come from behind victory and Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels and Judd Zulgad to discuss a huge comeback from the purple.

Coller and Sage open up the show discussing whether yesterday’s really poor first half and amazing second half leaves us more excited or worried for the rest of the season (1:00). We then discuss just how good of a pick Irv Smith has been this season and who the offense revolves around (26:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for Hour Two and start with a ranking of the top five games in the Mike Zimmer era (51:00) before closing the show discussing the Mitchell Trubisky benching and how great Lamar Jackson is (76:00).

In case you missed today’s Purple Daily and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment of today’s show where Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad ranked the games in the Mike Zimmer era and where yesterday ranks.