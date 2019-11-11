How big was last night’s win and what does it mean going forward for the Vikings?

It was a big 28-24 victory in prime time for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings last night and we’ve got Sage Rosenfels, Eric Eager, and Judd Zulgad on to join Matthew Coller to breakdown how big this win was the Vikings.

Sage and Coller open up the show discussing what Kirk Cousins, Kevin Stefanski, and the Vikings did to beat the Cowboys last night (1:00). Sage and Coller then discuss what are overreactions off of last nights victory (28:00).

Hour Two begins with Coller analyzing the big prime time win with PFF’s Eric Eager (56:00). Judd Zulgad then comes in for an emergency session of Hot Routez (79:00) before closing the show discussing what last night’s win means for the Vikings (94:00).

