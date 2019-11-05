Mike Zimmer’s surprising comments about Kirk Cousins. Alex Boone on what happened to the offensive line.

Matthew Coller is joined by a trio of guests today to discuss Zimmer putting pressure on his QB, cornerback issues, and fullbacks.

Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin to open the first hour discussing Zimmer putting pressure on his own QB unnecesarily (1:00). Coller and Cronin then discuss just how concerned the Vikings should be about the cornerbacks (28:00) before closing the hour with Coller’s fix for Instant Replay (39:00).

Former Vikings Guard Alex Boone then joins the show and tells us what happened to the offensive line on Sunday (50:00). We then jump into meat and potatoes football with one of the best fullbacks in league history as Lorenzo Neal joins the show (60:00). We wrap the show today discussing how to fix the Vikings (84:00).

In case you missed today’s Purple Daily and can listen to only one segment listen to the fifth segment of today’s show when Matthew Coller, Courtney Cronin, and Alex Boone are joined by former NFL Fullback Lorenzo Neal to discuss the use of the fullback position in the NFL, the undefeated 49ers, and his memories of playing in the NFL. The crew also hands out their neck rolls of the week.