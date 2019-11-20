State of QB Play in the NFL. What should we watch for in this weekend’s Seattle game?

We’ve got a shortened Purple Daily today with Matthew Coller out Ramie Makhlouf fills in joined by Sage Rosenfels.

We open the show discussing Gary Kubiak and his role in the Vikings offense before discussing the state of QB play in the NFL (1:00). Ramie and Sage close out the show discussing what we should look for in this weekend’s Seattle game and then go around the league talking about differnet stories from the NFL (23:00).

