Where would a Vikings win over the Chiefs rank? Chiefs preview with Soren Petro from Sports Radio 810 in KC.

Matthew Coller is joined by Myron Medcalf and Soren Petro to preview this weekend’s Vikings/Chiefs game before Mackey & Judd come in and hijack the last half hour of the show.

Coller and Myron open up the show discussing where a win this weekend would rank in the Vikings season (1:00). Myron then ranks the NFL Stadiums before discussing what would surprise us in the back half of the season (23:00). We close hour one discussing the Game of the Week in the NFL (42:00).

Coller opens up hour two previewing the Chiefs side of this game with Soren Petro from Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City. Mackey & Judd then come in and hijack the show and discuss the injury report update surrounding Thielen and Mahomes (68:00) before we close the week with Hot Routez (77:00).

