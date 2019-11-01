Podcast

Where would a Vikings win over the Chiefs rank? Chiefs preview with Soren Petro from Sports Radio 810 in KC.

By Jonathan Harrison November 1, 2019 4:11 pm

Matthew Coller is joined by Myron Medcalf and Soren Petro to preview this weekend’s Vikings/Chiefs game before Mackey & Judd come in and hijack the last half hour of the show.

Coller and Myron open up the show discussing where a win this weekend would rank in the Vikings season (1:00). Myron then ranks the NFL Stadiums before discussing what would surprise us in the back half of the season (23:00). We close hour one discussing the Game of the Week in the NFL (42:00).

Coller opens up hour two previewing the Chiefs side of this game with Soren Petro from Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City. Mackey & Judd then come in and hijack the show and discuss the injury report update surrounding Thielen and Mahomes (68:00) before we close the week with Hot Routez (77:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can listen to just one segment of today’s Purple Daily listen to the fourth segment where Matthew Coller was joined by Soren Petro from Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City to preview this weekend’s game between the Vikings and Chiefs.

Related Gallery

Reasons why the Vikings could win or lose in Kansas City

(00:00): Judd has 3 reasons why the Vikings will win in Kansas City on Sunday (21:00): Coller joins from the road on the way to KC with thoughts on the potential chess match between Andy…
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast