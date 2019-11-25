Which NFC team would you want to play in the playoffs? Daniel House joins to talk Gophers Football.

Matthew Coller returns off his own bye week for a short Thanksgiving week to discuss the last five games of the season for the Vikings, the Packers looking vulnerable, and the Gophers hosting Wisconsin and GameDay.

Coller opens up the week joined by Sage Rosenfels to discuss who the Vikings would want to face in the playoffs and who they absolutely wouldn’t want to (1:00). Sage and Coller close the first hour trying to figure out what the Bengals are doing reinstating Dalton as the starter and how teams are building around their QB’s (24:00). Daniel House then joins the show to talk Gophers football to begin Hour Two before Manny Hill pops in studio for some Hot Routez (49:00). We close out the show today joined by Arif Hassan to discuss Coller’s take that the Vikings want to play the Packers in the playoffs and not wanting to play the 49ers (1:15:00).

