Which overreactions are correct and who gets blame for yesterdays loss?

It was another disappointing loss with many people to blame and we’ve got Sage Rosenfels and Judd Zulgad in to join Matthew Coller in dishing out the blame.

We open today’s show with Sage and Coller breaking down how much of the loss is placed on Cousins (1:00) before they decide how much blame the defense deserves (22:00). The first hour ends discussing if the Chiefs revealed something about the Vikings defense (37:00).

Judd Zulgad comes in for hour two and opens with Coller labeling what’s an overreaction off of yesterday’s loss and what is not (51:00). Coller and Judd then look ahead at the remaining schedule and discuss how many games this team can win (72:00). Coller closes the show turbo snarking the hell out of everybody who doubted Lamar Jackson (91:00).

In Case You Missed today’s Purple Daily and can listen to just one segment listen to the fourth segment of today’s show where Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discuss whether certain takes are overreactions or not after the loss yesterday to the Chiefs.