Would you sign Cousins to an extension? Is Stefanski a Head Coach candidate?

By Jonathan Harrison November 19, 2019 4:19 pm

We’re discussing a couple big questions today, based largely off the weekend’s comeback win and something Gary Kubiak said today, with Matthew Coller joined by Courtney Cronin, Eric Eager, and Alex Boone.

We open the show today with Coller and Cronin discussing whether they would give Kirk Cousins a contract extension (1:00). Coller and Courtney are joined by PFF’s Eric Eager to give his take on the Cousins contract discussion, the Bears QB situation, and where Kevin Stefanski could end up next year (30:00). Alex Boone joins for Hour Two to discuss the big comeback on Sunday (52:00) and whether Kevin Stefanski should be a Head Coach next year (76:00).

In case you missed today’s Purple Daily and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment of today’s show when Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin were joined by PFF’s Eric Eager to discuss whether a contract extension for Kirk Cousins, right now, would be a reasonable thing to do.

