Entering the Vikings Situation Room. Josh Hermsmeyer on Cousins’ success. George Iloka on the Vikings secondary.

It’s a happy Friday as we’re now at the end of Lions week as Matthew Coller is joined by a plethora of guest to help preview the upcoming game and the NFL Playoffs.

We open the show with Myron Medcalf joining Coller to discuss which situations we would trust this Vikings in (1:00). Coller and Medcalf are then joined by Jeff Riger, from 97.1 The Ticker in Detroit, to preview the Vikings/Lions game (28:00). Hour Two opens with 538’s Josh Hermsmeyer joining Coller to talk about Kirk Cousins’ success before former Viking George Iloka calls in to chat about life after football and the Vikings secondary (52:00). Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad then come in to wrap up the week for a brief NFL Playoff Roundtable (1:22:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment of today’s show listen to the third segment when Matthew Coller was joined by 538’s Josh Hermsmeyer to discuss how the Vikings have gotten the best out of Kirk Cousins. We’re also joined in this segment by former Vikings George Iloka to discuss life after football and the Vikings secondary.