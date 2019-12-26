Podcast

Ghosts of Vikings playoff past, present and future

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets December 26, 2019 4:06 pm
  • Matthew Coller and Alex Boone are joined by spooky ghosts from the Vikings playoff failures.
  • What lies ahead and how far can Minnesota go in the playoffs this season.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast