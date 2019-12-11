PFF’s George Chahrouri on NFC Playoffs and NFL Network’s Charley Casserly on what to do with Cousins/Cook contracts.

Coller is heading out to LA tonight so he spends his final Minnesota based show of the week joined by Sage Rosenfels, NFL Network’s Charley Casserly, Brian Murphy, and PFF’s George Chahrouri.

Coller and Sage open the show discussing what the Vikings will see in Philip Rivers (1:00) before they’re joined by NFL Network’s Charley Casserly to discuss the NFL 100 All-Time Team and what the Vikings could do with the Cousins/Cook contract extensions (26:00). Brian Murphy taps in for Sage for Hour Two and we open the final hour of the show discussing the Patriots Cheating Scandal (51:00). We close out the show talking with PFF’s George Chahrouri about the NFC Playoff Race (1:16:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the fourth and final segment of the day where Matthew Coller and Brian Murphy were joined by George Chahrouri of PFF to discuss the NFC Playoff Race before Brian and Coller wrap up the show with a quick jersey draft.