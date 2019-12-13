Previewing Vikings/Chargers with Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Hot Routez from Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

Matthew Coller is out in LA for this weekend’s big Vikings/Chargers game and he’s joined by Myron Medcalf and The Athletic’s Daniel Popper to preview the game on today’s Purple Daily before the boys from Mackey & Judd with Ramie come in for some Hot Routez.

Coller and Myron open up today’s show talking about taking the Chargers seriously (1:00) before closing out the first hour talking about the importance of Week 17 for Kirk Cousins (31:00). Hour Two starts off with Coller joined by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper to preview this weekend’s Vikings/Chargers game (53:00). To close out this week’s Purple Daily we get some Hot Routez from the boys from Mackey & Judd with Ramie (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment of today’s show listen to the third segment when Coller was joined by Daniel Popper of The Athletic to preview this weekend’s Vikings/Chargers game.