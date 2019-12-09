Reactions to Vikings 20-7 win over the Lions. What happens if the Vikings go 11-5 and miss the playoffs?

Coming off a 20-7 win over the Lions Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels and Judd Zulgad to break down the defensive back rotation, Danielle Hunter’s big day, and the latest Patriots cheating scandal.

Coller and Sage open the show with their general reaction to yesterdays win over the Lions before discussing the level of play we’re seeing out of Kirk Cousins (1:00). Sage and Coller wrap up Hour One discussing the path to the playoffs with this team and how the defensive back rotation worked (27:00). Judd Zulgad hops in for Hour Two and we open discussing the breaking news of the latest Patriots cheating scandal before discussing what would happen to certain members of the Vikings if they were to go 11-5 and miss the playoffs (53:00). We close out today’s show discussing the defensive back rotation Zimmer instituted yesterday (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment of today’s show where Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad open the segment discussing the latest Patriots cheating scandal before diving into what would happen to certain members of the Vikings if they were to go 11-5 and miss the playoffs.