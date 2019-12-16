Reviewing a 39-10 win for the Vikings. Discussing the Gary Kubiak Effect.

The Vikings hammered the Chargers yesterday in a 39-10 ‘road’ victory that saw Mike Zimmers defense cause seven turnovers and Mike Boone score two touchdown’s.

Matthew Coller opens up the week reviewing the big win yesterday with Sage Rosenfels (1:00) before discussing what they each want to see over the remainder of the season (31:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for Sage for Hour Two to discuss the effect Gary Kubiak has had on the Vikings offense (52:00). We close out today’s show picking the remainder of the key NFC games to see where the Vikings would end up in the playoffs before talking about other NFL notes from yesterday (1:16:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment of today’s show when Matthew Coller proposes an interesting Kirk Cousins contract extension scenario to Judd Zulgad. Judd also lays out what the most underrated story about this Vikings season has been.