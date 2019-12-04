Should we have seen this coming with Xavier? Would you rest Cook this week?

Matthew Coller is back for a midweek Purple Daily to discuss some of the comments made today in Eagan by Zimmer, Dalvin, and Kirk.

Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels to open the show discussing if we should have seen this drop off coming with Xavier and whether the Vikings should rest Cook this weekend (1:00). We close out Hour One talking about how real of a possibility it is that Kevin Stefanski could be a head coach next season (30:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for Hour Two for an impromptu Hot Routez (54:00) before we close the show talking with PFF’s Steve Palazzolo about what the analytics say about the Vikings (1:15:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the final segment of the show when Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad were joined by PFF’s Steve Palazzolo joined to dive into the analytics of the Vikings and the NFL.