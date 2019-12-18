Special Guest calls in to surprise Alex Boone. The biggest Pro Bowl snub on the Vikings.

The Pro Bowl rosters came out yesterday and several Vikings were snubbed and we introduce Sage Rosenfels to Hot Routez on today’s Purple Daily.

Matthew Coller and Sage open the show discussing the biggest Pro Bowl snub on the Vikings (1:00) before we introduce Sage to Hot Routez (27:00). We open the second hour joined by our offensive line guy Brandon Thorn to discuss the improvements the Vikings offensive line has made throughout the season plus we talk college bowl season with PFF’s Cam Mellor (51:00). We close out today’s show bringing in Alex Boone on his off day because we wanted to surprise him with a phone call from one of his favorite teammates from his playing days (1:16:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to just one segment of today’s show listen to the final segment when we brought Alex Boone on for a special guest phone call from one of his favorite former teammates.