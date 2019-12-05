What is your trust level in the Vikings offensive line? Hot Routez!

Matthew Coller is joined by Alex Boone and Judd Zulgad today to preview the Vikings/Lions game coming up this weekend.

Coller and Boone open up the show today discussing if the Vikings secondary can be fixed (1:00) before closing the first hour discussing the heat on Zimmers seat (26:00). Judd joins in for some Hot Routez (51:00). Coller, Zulgad, and Boone close out today’s show discussing how much they trust the Vikings offensive line (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the final segment when Matthew Coller, Judd Zulgad, and Alex Boone breakdown just how much they can trust the Vikings offensive line now that they’ve bounced back a bit from a rough start to the season.