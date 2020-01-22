Big picture look at Vikings offseason. Vikings Would You Rathers.

Filling in today for a vacationing Matthew Coller is Sam Ekstrom from Zone Coverage and he’s joined by Sage Rosenfels and Judd Zulgad on today’s Purple Daily.

Sam and Sage open today’s show taking a big picture look at the Vikings offseason (1:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for Hour Two today discussing some Vikings Would You Rathers (28:00) and offseason scenario confidence rankings (48:00) with Sam on today’s show.

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Sam Ekstrom and Judd Zulgad ran through some Vikings Would You Rathers.