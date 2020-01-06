Breaking down a big win down in New Orleans

The Vikings went down and did something not a lot of people gave them a chance of doing and got a massive overtime playoff win in New Orleans yesterday.

Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels to break down the key passes in overtime (1:00) before analyzing how the Vikings shut down Drew Brees (25:00). Judd Zulgad then tags in for Sage to discuss Diggs’ sideline outburst and why it’s not as bad as people think (53:00). Coller and Judd close out today’s show discussing whether they hate that Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski is interviewing for a Head Coaching gig in the middle of a short week before the Vikings take on the 49ers on Saturday (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when Matthew Coller was joined by Sage Rosenfels to break down the three key passes on the game winning overtime drive by the Vikings in their upset win over the Saints in New Orleans yesterday.