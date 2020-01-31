Evaluating the Vikings’ offseason options. Who are we going to be talking about in next year’s Super Bowl?

It’s the final day of Super Bowl week and that means it’s time for predictions as well as weighing the Vikings options this offseason.

Matthew Coller is joined by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf for the first hour to discuss their thoughts on yet another round of rumors regarding a 17-game season (1:00) before trying to figure out who we’ll be talking about during next year’s Super Bowl (29:00). Andrew Krammer pops in for the start of Hour Two to discuss the options facing the Vikings this offseason (55:00). We close out the week joined by our favorite British Vikings fan and that is The Daily Mail’s Peter Carline to talk about the Super Bowl and what the Vikings should do this offseason (1:16:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Matthew Coller was joined by The Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer to talk about all the choices facing the Vikings this offseason.