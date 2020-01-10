Five key battles to watch tomorrow and final preview of Vikings/49ers.

The day of reckoning is tomorrow as the Vikings and Matthew Coller are now in Santa Clara, CA for the final Purple Daily before the Divisional Round game between the Vikings and the 49ers.

Coller is joined by Myron Medcalf for the first hour of the show to discuss if the narrative is changing around Kirk Cousins (1:00) and the five key battles to watch tomorrow (26:00). Our Offensive Line guy Brandon Thorne jumps in to discuss the battle between the offensive and defensive lines that we’ll see tomorrow (53:00). Judd Zulgad joins Coller to close out the week for one last preview before tomorrow’s game (1:18:00).

