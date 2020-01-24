Gary Kubiak as OC makes it easier for the Vikings to move on from Zim if he fails in 2020.

One last day of Pro Bowl week and Matthew Coller’s vacation as ESPN’s Myron Medcalf joins Manny Hill for this Friday Edtion of Purple Daily to discuss Gary Kubiak as Vikings OC and Eli Manning retiring.

Myron and Manny open the show discussing why Gary Kubiak as the Vikings OC makes it easier for the Vikings to move on from Zimmer if things go wrong next season (1:00). We close out the first hour discussing why Eli Manning should be a Hall of Famer (30:00). We continue the Hall of Fame discussion into the second hour by trying to figure out what the criteria should be for a Hall of Fame QB and other positions (51:00). Manny and Myron close out today’s Purple Daily talking through what the Vikings draft plans should be (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment of the show when Myron Medcalf and Manny Hill discuss what should be criteria for QB’s to get in the Hall of Fame in light of Eli Manning retiring.