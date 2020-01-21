How did Xavier Rhodes make the Pro Bowl? Boone recaps his weekend at the NFC Championship Game.

The Pro Bowl alternates were released last night and left Ramie and Judd with a lot of questions plus Alex Boone joins to talk about his weekend out in Santa Clara for the NFC Championship Game.

Ramie and Judd kick off the show discussing how Xavier Rhodes made the Pro Bowl (1:00). We close out Hour One with Hot Routez (24:00) before Alex Boone hops in for Hour Two to discuss his thoughts on the NFC Championship Game (51:00). Ramie and Boone close out today’s show discussing how successful Kevin Stefanski will be in Cleveland (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen one segment listen to the second segment of today’s show when we ask about undeserving Pro Bowlers, among other football things, in today’s edition of Hot Routez.