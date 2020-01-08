Jimmy G v Kirk Cousins. Who has the edge? Bobby Peters on the 49ers Offense. Eric Eager on the analytics of Vikings/49ers.

The Divisional Round match between the Vikings and 49ers is just a couple days away now and Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels, Bobby Peters, and Eric Eager today to help preview the big playoff matchup between Kyle Shanahan and Mike Zimmer.

Coller and Sage open the show today discussing what Kyle Shanahan does well and whether Kevin Stefanski will make a good Head Coach (1:00). Coller and Sage end the first hour talking about the QB battle on Saturday and the Journeyman QB of the Week (27:00). Bobby Peters comes in at the top of the second hour to discuss the 49ers offense (53:00) before PFF’s Eric Eager joins to breakdown the analytics of the Vikings/49ers game (1:17:00).

