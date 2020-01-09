Latest on the Thielen injury. Path to Victory. 5x All-Pro Linebacker Patrick Willis joins to preview Vikings/49ers.

The clock keeps counting down to kickoff between the Vikings and the 49ers in a big Divisional Round Playoff Game and Matthew Coller is joined by Alex Boone for today’s show.

Coller and Boone open the show discussing the latest on the Adam Thielen injury (1:00) before 5x All-Pro Linebacker Patrick Willis joins the show to preview Vikings/49ers (24:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for the first segment of Hour Two as we hit some Hot Routez (51:00) on our way to talking about the Path to Victory for the Vikings this Saturday (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment of the show listen to the second segment when former San Francisco and 5x All-Pro Linebacker Patrick Willis joins Matthew Coller and Alex Boone to preview the big Divisional Round playoff game between the Vikings/49ers.