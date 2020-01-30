Previewing 49ers/Chiefs and what it’s like to play in a Super Bowl.

Matthew Coller is joined today by Eric Smith, Eric Eager, and Alex Boone to discuss Chris Doleman and the Super Bowl.

Coller opens the show discussing how the two teams in the Super Bowl this year have shown the correct way to spend in Free Agency before Eric Smith, of Vikings.com, joins to discuss the legacy of Chris Doleman (1:00). We’re then joined by PFF’s Eric Eager to preview the Super Bowl (26:00). Alex Boone jumps in for Hour Two to preview the Super Bowl (51:00) before closing today’s show talking about when is the right time to pay Mahomes and his memories of playing in the Super Bowl (1:16:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Alex Boone joined Matthew Coller to preview this weekend’s Super Bowl.