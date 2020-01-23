Reacting to the reports that Gary Kubiak will be Vikings next OC. Ask Boone Anything.

Ramie fills in again for a vacationing Matthew Coller and is joined by Alex Boone for the whole show today.

The boys open the show discussing the reports that Gary Kubiak is set be the Vikings Offensive Coordinator (1:00) before we close the first hour with Hot Routez (28:00). Ramie and Boone open the second hour discussing what every other sports talk show in the country is today and that’s whether Eli Manning is a Hall of Famer (50:00). To close today’s show we field all of your questions for a new segment called Ask Boone Anything (1:18:00).

