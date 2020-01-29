Podcast

Remembering Chris Doleman. What PFF’s QB Annual says about Kirk Cousins.

By Jonathan Harrison January 29, 2020 4:41 pm

We remember a Vikings legend and discuss Kirk Cousins and the QB’s in the Super Bowl on today’s Purple Daily.

Matthew Coller and Manny Hill open the show remembering Vikings legend Chris Doleman (1:00) before closing the first hour of the show with some Super Bowl related Hot Routez (27:00). Coller is then joined by PFF’s Steve Palazzolo to discuss what PFF’s QB Annual says about Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (50:00). We close today’s show talking to PFF’s Sam Monson to talk about what the QB Annual says about the two QB’s playing in this Sunday’s Super Bowl (1:15:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when PFF’s Steve Palazzolo joins Matthew Coller to talk about what PFF’s QB Annual says about Kirk Cousins.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



