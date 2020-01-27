Podcast

Remembering Kobe, what Kubiak as OC does for the building of the 2020 Vikings, and Senior Bowl scouting.

By Jonathan Harrison January 27, 2020 4:14 pm

Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels, Austin Gayle, and Judd Zulgad today as we discuss the passing of Kobe Bryant, Gary Kubiak officially getting the OC role, and what we learned from the Senior Bowl on today’s Purple Daily.

Coller opens the show discussing with Sage Rosenfels about what Kobe Bryant meant to sports (1:00) before closing the hour discussing what Sage learned about the QB’s at the Senior Bowl and what Gary Kubiak can do as the OC of the Vikings (27:00). Hour Two starts with Coller discussing the Senior Bowl and the college prospects with PFF’s Austin Gayle (58:00) before Judd Zulgad jumps in to close out the show discussing how the builiding of the 2020 Vikings changes with Gary Kubiak in as the Offensive Coordinator.

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the final segment of the show when Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discuss the news that Vikings officially named Gary Kubiak as the Offensive Coordinator and how that changes the building of the 2020 Vikings.

Related Gallery

The future of the Vikings, part 6: The secondary

In the lead up to free agency and the NFL Draft, we will look at what happened in 2019 and all the possible options of every Vikings position. Here we take a close look at the…
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast