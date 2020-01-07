Shifting the focus to the 49ers, Cousins narrative-busting win, and Hot Routez

We’re still coming down a bit after a big upset in New Orleans on Sunday as we’ve got Courtney Cronin, Phil Mackey, and Alex Boone on today to discuss how the Vikings now shift and focus on San Francisco.

Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin open up the show recapping the win in New Orleans and the latest on the injury front (1:00). Hot Routez get’s busted out earlier than normal on the show as Phil Mackey and Alex Boone jump in for our favorite segment as we close out the first hour of the show (27:00). Hour Two starts off with Coller and Boone discussing Kirk Cousins getting a huge narrative-busting win and how he overcame early game struggles (51:00). We close out today’s show discussing whether it would be worth the investment if Cousins had the career that Philip Rivers has had (1:15:00).

