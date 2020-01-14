Podcast

The path to getting the Vikings over the hump. Biggest offseason fears.

By Jonathan Harrison January 14, 2020 4:13 pm

Now that we’re 72 hours removed from the Vikings season ending we’re discussing what it will take to get the Vikings over the hump and our offseason fears on today’s Purple Daily.

Matthew Coller and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin open the show today discussing what’s the path to get the Vikings over the hump (1:00) before Coller pitches some crazy ideas for what the Vikings can do at QB next year (27:00). Alex Boone joins for Hour Two to discuss the path to success for the Vikings if they give Kirk Cousins a big money extension this offseason (54:00). We close out today’s show discussing our fears (silverfish) and our Vikings offseason fears (1:20:00).

In case you missed today’s Purple Daily and can only listen to one segment of the show listen to the second segment when Matthew Coller had four crazy ideas for what the Vikings could do at QB next year and Courtney Cronin gives her analysis on each of them.

Reckless trade speculation: Should the Vikings trade up for Tua?

*Judd Zulgad & Danny Cunningham come in hot with reckless speculation: What if the Vikings tried to move up in this coming draft and take Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa? Would you include Dalvin Cook or Harrison…
Podcast