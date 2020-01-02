Vikings’ Path to Victory. How the Vikings can slow down Brees. Sam Bradford on playing in Minnesota and for Zimmer.

We have maybe our most FOOTBALL-y Purple Daily of the season as we’re prepping for Vikings/Saints this weekend. Alex Boone is in for the entire show today as we’re joined by a couple of his teammates today to discuss the big Wild Card Playoff game.

Matthew Coller and Boone open the show discussing what is the Path to Victory for the Vikings this weekend (1:00). Boone returns the favor for getting Frank Gore a couple weeks ago by getting Sam Bradford to join the show to discuss his playing career, Mike Zimmer, and the Vikings’ chances this weekend (27:00). Hour Two kicks off with Boone and Coller being joined by Jeremiah Sirles to discuss his thoughts on what it will take to get a Vikings win this weekend (52:00). We close out today’s show talking about how the Vikings can slow down Drew Brees (1:14:00).

