Podcast

Vikings’ Path to Victory. How the Vikings can slow down Brees. Sam Bradford on playing in Minnesota and for Zimmer.

By Jonathan Harrison January 2, 2020 4:14 pm

We have maybe our most FOOTBALL-y Purple Daily of the season as we’re prepping for Vikings/Saints this weekend. Alex Boone is in for the entire show today as we’re joined by a couple of his teammates today to discuss the big Wild Card Playoff game.

Matthew Coller and Boone open the show discussing what is the Path to Victory for the Vikings this weekend (1:00). Boone returns the favor for getting Frank Gore a couple weeks ago by getting Sam Bradford to join the show to discuss his playing career, Mike Zimmer, and the Vikings’ chances this weekend (27:00). Hour Two kicks off with Boone and Coller being joined by Jeremiah Sirles to discuss his thoughts on what it will take to get a Vikings win this weekend (52:00). We close out today’s show talking about how the Vikings can slow down Drew Brees (1:14:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment of the show listen to the second segment when former Vikings QB Sam Bradford joined the show to discuss his playing career, retirement, playing for Zimmer, and the Vikings’ chances this weekend.

Related Gallery

The Butterfly Effect of Teddy Bridgewater continues in Saints-Vikings

EAGAN — Teddy Bridgewater had two choices this offseason: Sign to be the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins or return as the backup with the New Orleans Saints. He chose to sit behind Drew…
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast