Were the 2019 Vikings the ones from the Saints win or the 49ers loss?

It’s the final day of the week and Matthew Coller is joined by Judd Zulgad and Myron Medcalf to preview the AFC and NFC Championship games and discuss how the Vikings can be playing in the NFC Title Game next season.

Coller and Judd open the show discussing which QB they would rather have: Teddy Bridgewater or Josh Rosen (1:00). Judd and Coller have some blazing Hot Routez (31:00). Myron Medcalf jumps in for Hour Two and opens the hour with Coller discussing which Vikings result is the true Vikings: the NO win or the SF loss (52:00). Myron and Coller close the show discussing what it will take to get the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game next season (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the final segment of the show when Matthew Coller and Myron Medcalf preview the Championship games this weekend and also discuss what it would take for the Vikings to play in the NFC Title Game next season.