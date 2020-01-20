What can the Vikings learn from the 49ers and Chiefs?

Now that Super Bowl matchup is set we’re all set to discuss what the Vikings can learn from each of the squads in the big game as well as look forward at that matchup.

Matthew Coller is joined in the first hour by Sage Rosenfels to discuss what the Vikings can do to get to a number one or two seed in next seasons playoffs (1:00) before discussing the route to Super Bowl contention for the Vikings if Cousins is the QB (27:00). Courtney Cronin joins from the Senior Bowl to discuss what the Vikings can learn from the 49ers and the Chiefs (51:00) before closing the show discussing the future of the team (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when Matthew Coller and Sage Rosenfels discussed what it would take for the Vikings to get a one or two seed in the playoffs next season.