What’s the position group with the most question marks heading into the offseason? Hot Routez and sports cheating.

Matthew Coller is joined by Alex Boone, Judd Zulgad, and The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen today to discuss sports cheating, the 49ers offense, and the Vikings offseason plans.

Coller and Boone open the show going outside of the football department as we discuss sports cheating as the latest twists in the MLB Cheating Scandal (1:00). We’re then joined by The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen to discuss the teams in the championship games and the 49ers offene (26:00). Judd Zulgad joins the party in Hour Two for Hot Routez (52:00) before we close the hour discussing which Vikings position group gives us the most questions going into the offseason (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the final segment of today’s show when Matthew Coller, Judd Zulgad, and Alex Boone discuss the position group they have the most questions about heading into the offseason.