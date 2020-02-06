Kirk/KAT comparison. Can you take 100 carries away from Dalvin while passing more to him and still win?

We take a break from the breaking trade news in this town for a show as Matthew Coller is joined by Alex Boone and Judd Zulgad to discuss how the Vikings compete next year on today’s Purple Daily.

Coller and Boone open the show discussing whether there’s much of a comparison between Kirk Cousins and the Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns (1:00). Hour One ends with Coller pitching a new role for Dalvin Cook and whether the Vikings can still win if the Vikings go with that role (26:00). Judd Zulgad joins the boys for Hot Routez to kickoff Hour Two (52:00) before we close the show with Judd’s thoughts on Coller’s suggestion for Dalvin’s role (1:15:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Matthew Coller asked Alex Boone whether the Vikings can still win at the same clip they did last season if they take 100 carries away from Dalvin Cook and target him in the passing game 100 times?