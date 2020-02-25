Podcast

Reacting to Rick Spielman’s comments at the Combine

By Jonathan Harrison February 25, 2020 4:42 pm

Matthew Coller is out in Indianapolis with Sage Rosenfels at the NFL Combine and today we’re reacting to Rick Spielman’s comments at his Combine Press Conference.

Coller and Sage open the show reacting to Spielman (1:00) before discussing how to properly develop QB’s and reacting to NFL Headlines (26:00). Sage sticks around for the first half of hour two to discuss the development process for defensive players and how the Vikings fill holes on that side of the ball (53:00). Courtney Cronin jumps in for the final segment to discuss her thoughts on Spielman’s press conference (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the final segment when Matthew Coller was joined by Courtney Cronin out at the NFL Combine to discuss Vikings GM Rick Spielman’s comment on the Stefon Diggs situation and the Kirk Cousins contract situation.

Vikings storylines at the NFL Combine

Judd opens the show with Stefon Diggs and other Vikings updates from the NFL combine. David has a mic drop on Diggs for Judd.
