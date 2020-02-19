Sage Grinds the Tape. PFF’s Ben Linsey on how the Vikings handle their cap space this offseason. Random NFL Breakdown.

It’s a Way Back Wednesday on today’s Purple Daily as Matthew Coller and Sage Rosenfels look back at an Vikings game from the past as well as take a trip to a random NFL city for the breakdown you didn’t need.

Coller and Sage open the show discussing Drew Brees coming back and AP returning to Washington (1:00). We close out the hour with Sage getting his thoughts on Oregon QB Justin Herbert as well as looking back at the ’09 Divisional Round Game against the Cowboys in Way Back Wednesday (28:00). Ben Linsey from PFF joins Coller to kick off Hour Two to discuss the Vikings cap space issue (53:00). We close out today’s show with our Random NFL Breakdown as we head out to LA to talk to Eric Williams of ESPN about the Chargers (1:18:00).

