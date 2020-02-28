The Case for Jalen Hurts. How different is this offseason for the Vikings if they had won the Super Bowl in 2017?

Matthew Coller is back from the Combine and joined by by Myron Medcalf, Matt Harmon, and Judd Zulgad today to discuss all the latest surrounding the combine and the Vikings.

Coller and Myron open today’s show making the case for Jalen Hurts as a good NFL QB (1:00). Myron and Coller then discuss how different this offseason would be if the Vikings had won the Super Bowl in 2017 (28:00). We open the second hour today discussing where Tom Brady goes before Matt Harmon, of Yahoo! Sports, joins to discuss his Reception Perception article and Stefon Diggs (52:00). Judd Zulgad joins the show to close out the week discussing the most compelling story lines from the Combine (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Matthew Coller and Myron Medcalf discuss how different this offseason would be if the Vikings had won the 2017 Super Bowl.